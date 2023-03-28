Felon Accused of Trying to Kill Woman Pleads Not Guilty

BANNING (CNS) – A parolee accused of trying to kill a woman in her San Jacinto apartment before she escaped, then barricading himself inside the residence in an hours-long standoff with deputies, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to attempted murder and other offenses.

Salvador Magdaleno Angulo, 27, was arrested Thursday following the alleged assault and confrontation with law enforcement in the 300 block of Shaver Street.

Along with attempted murder, Angulo is charged with mayhem, assault resulting in great bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon.

He was arraigned before Riverside County Superior Court Judge Mark Singerton, who scheduled a felony settlement conference for April 7 at the Banning Justice Center and ordered that the defendant be held in lieu of $1 million bail at the nearby Smith Correctional Facility. Angulo was previously jailed at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta.

According to Lt. Jeremy Harding of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, the convicted felon allegedly attacked the 51-year-old woman in her apartment on Shaver Street, where he was staying.

The relationship between Angulo and the victim wasn’t disclosed, nor was her identity.

Harding said the defendant assaulted the woman for an unspecified period, causing injuries that required immediate medical attention. A possible motive for the alleged attack was not divulged.

The sergeant said witnesses called 911 and deputies reached the apartment minutes later, at which point they encountered the victim, who was taken by ambulance to a regional medical center for treatment.

She was recovering from her injuries Tuesday.

Harding said deputies were unable to enter the apartment after Angulo barricaded himself alone inside.

“He refused to cooperate and fortified himself in the apartment,” the sheriff’s spokesman said. “Due to Angulo’s behavior, the surrounding area was evacuated, including a nearby elementary school, for public safety.”

The standoff lasted until 1:30 p.m., when Angulo surrendered without further incident, according to Harding.

Neither the defendant nor any deputies were injured.

According to court records, Angulo has prior convictions for assault resulting in great bodily injury and attempted robbery.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.