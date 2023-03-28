Palm Springs Jewish Film Festival Interview: Udo Kier Talks “My Neighbor Adolph”

Valley resident and cult movie icon, Udo Kier, stars in the new “My Neighbor Adolph” as the mysterious Mr. Herzog. His neighbor Polsky, played by David Hayman, suspects him to be Adolph Hitler.

From director Leonid Prudovsky, “My Neighbor Adolph” is part mystery-thriller part dark comedy about friendships and grieving.

I spent some time with Kier to talk about the film and its premiere Tuesday, March 28th at 7 pm at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. The movie is one of the centerpieces of the Palm Springs Jewish Film Festival.

