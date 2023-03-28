Reality TV Star Angela Deem Fundraises for the Cathedral City Senior Center

Reality TV star Angela Deem made her way to the Coachella Valley in late March.

No stranger to healthcare and caring for the aging population, she stopped at the Cathedral City Senior Center for a fun afternoon and a fundraiser.

While at the event space she called out a few BINGO games and mingled with the attendees of the center. She also promoted a fundraiser Friday night at the Double Eye Lounge.

In a previous life, the reality TV star says she was a CNA, caregiver and worked at nursing homes. She says she took care of her aunt during her battle with cancer as the age of 56.

She also says her big heart allowed her to tend to hospice patients.

Deem is know for her several seasons feature on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance with partner Michael Ilesanmi.

For more information about the Cathedral City Senior Center visit theccsc.org or call 760-321-1548.