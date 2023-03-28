Two Blythe Felons Accused of Drug, Weapon Possession

BLYTHE (CNS) – A man and woman were arrested last week for allegedly being in possession of multiple baggies of suspected methamphetamine and a Taser or stun gun, police said Tuesday.

Blythe residents Michael Dean Nalley, 40, and 32-year-old Queen Daniel Pomel were charged with one felony count each of being in possession of a controlled substance of sale and possessing ammunition, as well as being a felon in possession of a stun gun, according to court records. They pleaded not guilty to all charges March 24 at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Post-release compliance officers responded to a residence at 334 North Broadway at around 9:30 a.m. March 22 to conduct a probation check, according to the Blythe Police Department. Nalley, who had a warrant out for his arrest, was found at the residence and taken into custody prior to a search.

“Several baggies of suspected methamphetamine were found in the residence along with several live ammunition cartridges,” Blythe police alleged. Officers subsequently conducted a search of Pomel’s vehicle, where more baggies and a Taser/stun gun allegedly were found.

Nalley was subsequently booked into Blythe Jail, where he remains held on $50,000, according to inmate records. Pomel was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where she remains held on $175,000.

In Riverside County, Nalley has one prior felony conviction for possession of narcotics, according to court records. Pomel has prior felony convictions for robbery, burglary, and receiving a stolen vehicle.

