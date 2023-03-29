Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose a half-cent Wednesday to $4.782 after being unchanged or dropping by one-tenth of a cent each of the previous three days.

The average price is 1.3 cents less than one week ago and $1.189 lower than one year ago but 3.8 cents more than one month ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It was unchanged Sunday and Tuesday and dropped one-tenth of a cent Monday.

The average price has dropped $1.591 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The prices are steady due to oil prices remaining lower and an increase in production by local refineries, Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager, told City News Service.

The national average price rose 2.6 cents to $3.461, one day after dropping four-tenths of a cent. It is 2.5 cents more than one week ago and 10.4 cents higher than one month ago but 78.3 cents less than one year ago.

The national average price has decreased $1.555 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

