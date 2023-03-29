Man Suspected of Illegally Possessing Firearms in Mecca Freed on Bail

MECCA (CNS) – A 38-year-old man who allegedly had various illegally possessed firearms in his vehicle and residence in Mecca was released from jail Wednesday after he posted $10,000 bail.

Salvador Gudino of Mecca was arrested Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of firearms and possession of unregistered firearms, according to Sgt. Paul Heredia of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Gudino was stopped by U.S. Border Patrol officers near Box Canyon Road and Powerline Road before officers from the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force assumed an investigation about illegal possession and trafficking of multiple firearms, Heredia said. Task force members responded to the scene, where Gudino was allegedly found with multiple illegally possessed firearms in his vehicle, and later also in his home.

Officers allegedly found a 5.56 mm pistol, a 9 mm pistol caliber carbine, two 9mm semi-auto handguns and a .45 caliber semi-auto handgun in his vehicle, according to Heredia. The same day at around 8:30 p.m., officers searched his residence in the 91000 block of Teresa Way, where they allegedly also found a .38 Super semi-auto handgun and a 12-Gague shotgun.

Gudino was subsequently booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, but he posted $10,000 bail and was released on Wednesday, according to inmate records. He’s set to make his first court appearance on June 26.

Anyone with information on the illegally possessed firearms was asked to contact CVVCGTF member Deputy Sanchez at 760-836-7601.

