Pickup Driver Killed in Fiery Riverside Crash

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The driver of a pickup truck was killed when it struck an unoccupied parked truck in Riverside Tuesday, engulfing one truck in flames.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the 4400 block of Felspar Street around 9:20 a.m. after receiving reports about a major traffic collision involving flames, according to Sgt. Ronald Smith.

Riverside County Fire Department firefighters arrived at the scene to extinguish the flames, Smith said. The fire was knocked down, then firefighters discovered a body inside the pickup truck, Smith said.

The Jurupa Valley Station Collision Reconstruction Team investigated the collision Tuesday morning, Smith said.

Alcohol and or speed do not appear to be a factor in this collision, Smith said.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal collision is encouraged to call Deputy J. Kehrier of the Jurupa Valley Station at 951-955-9887.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.