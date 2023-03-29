Sheriff’s Estate Auction to Feature Cars, Phones, TVs, Jewelry

PERRIS (CNS) – An auction of automobiles, appliances, jewelry, foreign currency and phones from estates placed under the management of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department will be held April 5.

Hesperia-based Bid Fast & Last is coordinating with the sheriff’s Office of the Public Administrator to conduct the live internet-based auction.

Interested bidders will be permitted to view items to be auctioned at the sheriff’s Perris warehouse where they’re stored, officials said.

A preview of available items will begin at 7:30 a.m. April 5 at 800 S. Redlands Ave., followed by the auction at 9 a.m. Appointments must be made in advance by calling 844-824-3669.

Available items include sedans, pickup trucks, vans, foreign and U.S. currency, musical instruments, stamps, flat-screen televisions, gold and diamond rings, high-end pocket and wrist watches, cabinets, lamps, printers and sound systems.

Bidding will be open at http://www.bidfastandlast.com, using the page “Riverside Public Administrator Auction.”

The Office of the Public Administrator assumes control of some estates within the county’s jurisdiction when there are no heirs.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.