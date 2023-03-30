16-Year-Old Boy Suspected of Possessing Semi-Automatic Firearm Arrested

COACHELLA (CNS) – A 16-year-old boy was arrested on a gun charge in Coachella Wednesday.

The Thermal Station Special Investigations Unit conducted a weapons- related investigation Wednesday which led to the 84700 block of Avenue 51 in Coachella, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. David Aldrich.

A search warrant was served at an apartment in the area and a 16-year- old boy was taken into custody without incident after he was found to be in possession of a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic firearm, Aldrich said.

The boy was taken to the Indio Juvenile Hall, where he was booked for being a minor in possession of a semi-automatic firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, Aldrich said.

Anyone with additional information on the case was asked to call Deputy Piscatella of the Thermal Sheriff’s Station at 760-863-8107. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Valley Crimestoppers at 760-341-7867.

