Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops to Tuesday’s Amount

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped a half-cent Thursday to $4.777, one day after rising a half-cent.

The average price is nine-tenths of a cent less than one week ago and $1.186 lower than one year ago but 3.3 cents more than one month ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.596 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose 2.7 cents to $3.488, one day after increasing 2.6 cents. It is 5 cents more than one week ago and 13.1 cents higher than one month ago but 74.8 cents less than one year ago.

The national average price has decreased $1.528 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.