Four Arrested During Probation Compliance Operation

PERRIS (CNS) – Three men and a woman were arrested Wednesday during a probation compliance operation in four Riverside County communities.

Out of 10 people that were contacted, deputies from the Perris Station County Special Enforcement Team of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department arrested Nuevo residents Teresa Esparza 32, for an outstanding felony warrant for possession of a gun while under the influence of a controlled substance, Efrain Almazan-Penaloza, 33, for possession of firearm without a serial number and possession of narcotics and paraphernalia; Armando Cesar Carranza 36, for an outstanding felony warrant for domestic violence and possession of narcotics and Rodney Wade Marsh 64, for being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of short-barrel shotgun, probation violation and possession of narcotics paraphernalia, said Sgt Kamal Kabbara.

The team visited 20 locations throughout the county, including the communities of Nuevo, Lakeview, Homeland and Winchester.

