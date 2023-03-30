Man Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault of Elsinore Girl

MURRIETA (CNS) – A 40-year-old man suspected of raping a Lake Elsinore girl was being held Thursday on $150,000 bail.

Ronald Masie Andino Rodriguez of Lake Elsinore was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Wednesday on suspicion of forcible rape, lewd acts on a child under 14 years old, kidnapping and false imprisonment.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, earlier this month, deputies received a report of a sexual assault involving a girl, whose identity was not disclosed, and the investigation pointed to Rodriguez as the alleged perpetrator.

The circumstances and details connected to the alleged attack, including the suspect’s relationship to the victim were not disclosed.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Reese said that investigators tracked Rodriguez to a residence in the 33000 block of Mission Trail, where an arrest warrant was served, and he was taken into custody without incident, Wednesday afternoon.

Background information on the suspect was unavailable.

