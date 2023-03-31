17-Year-Old on Probation Arrested on Gun and Drug Possession Charges in Indio

INDIO (CNS) – A 17-year-old gang member on probation suspected of gun and drug possession was arrested Thursday in Indio.

Officers with the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force observed the boy, who they knew was on probation, near the intersection of Tahquitz Avenue and Rubidoux Street in Indio around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Paul Heredia.

When officers approached the boy, he fled, running a short distance through the neighborhood before being apprehended by pursuing officers, Heredia said. The boy was armed with a loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun, Heredia said.

Officers later determined the handgun was had been reported stolen, Heredia said.

The boy was booked at Juvenile Hall in Indio for possession of a stolen firearm, being a juvenile in possession of a handgun, being a juvenile in possession of ammunition, possession of a loaded firearm and possession of controlled substance, Heredia said.

His name was not released because of his age.

Anyone with further information on the case is encouraged to call Deputy J. Chavez at 760-836-1600.

