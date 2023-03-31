Drowning Victim Found in Lake Elsinore, Circumstances Unclear

LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) – The body of a man was found in the waters of Lake Elsinore Friday, where sheriff’s deputies and firefighters were sent to investigate reports of a stranded boater who possibly fell overboard.

The discovery was made just before 3 p.m. near the shoreline fronting the 32000 block of Pepper Drive, on the northwest end of the lake, according to reports from the scene.

The Riverside County Fire Department said that crews were dispatched to the location, along with patrol deputies, about 2:20 p.m. after witnesses near one of the marinas spotted what they believed to be a boater in distress, possibly overboard.

Deputies launched a search team, who encountered the remains of the victim floating atop the water roughly 20 minutes later, said officials at the scene.

There was no further immediate word on the circumstances behind the drowning, or the victim’s identity.

