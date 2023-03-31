Elementary School Students Release Rainbow Trout into Lake Cahuilla

A state program nearly 40 years old allowed third-graders at Amelia Earhart Elementary School to have hands on experience with life science.

In a partnership with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, third-grade teacher Kathy Beach has been raising Rainbow Trout in her classroom for the past five years.

This program is part of the California Aquarium Education Program (CAEP).

Kathy participates in the Pets in the Classroom program, which provides a sustainability grant for the proper filtration system needed for the trout tank. From there, the students take on the responsibility of raising the Rainbow Trout from the egg stage to the fry stage. After a little over two months of care, the students release the fish into Lake Cahuilla mid-morning Wednesday.

What’s more, Kathy’s class is the only one in the Coachella Valley with this special partnership.

Way to go, Kathy and kids!