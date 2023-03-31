Fire Erupts at Palm Desert Mall, Contained to Small Space

PALM DESERT (CNS) – A fire broke out Friday in a Palm Desert shopping center but was quickly contained to a confined space, and no one was injured.

The blaze was reported shortly before 8 a.m. in the Westfield Mall in the 72-800 block of Highway 111, near Monterey Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said multiple engine crews were sent to the location and encountered smoke coming from a “mechanical area” within the structure.

Firefighters entered the space and contained the small blaze minutes later, officials said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

