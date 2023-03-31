Moreno Valley Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested

MORENO VALLEY (CNS) – A 29-year-old man suspected of committing an armed robbery in Moreno Valley Thursday was arrested.

Deputies from the Moreno Valley Station responded around 2:36 p.m. to reports of an armed robbery in the 12500 block of Heacock Street, near Sunnymead Boulevard, according to Sgt. Leeondre Radford of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Raymond Castillo approached a man sitting in front of a retail store and demanded his property while holding a gun, Radford said.

Castillo threw a beer can in the victim’s face, inflicting minor injuries, Radford said. The victim declined medical treatment upon deputies’ arrival.

Castillo was arrested and booked for attempted robbery, brandishing a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon, Radford said.

Anyone with information regarding the attempted robbery is encouraged to call Radford at 951-486-6700.

