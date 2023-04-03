Felon Suspected Of Shooting At Pregnant Girlfriend In MoVal

MORENO VALLEY (CNS) – A 29-year-old parolee was arrested Monday for allegedly shooting at his pregnant girlfriend as she drove away from his family’s Moreno Valley residence following an argument.

Angel Delarosa was booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an occupied vehicle and parole violations.

According to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Don Atkinson, about 12:20 a.m. Monday, Delarosa was involved in a dispute with his girlfriend, identified only as a 35-year-old Las Vegas woman, while she was visiting his mother’s house in the area of Manzanita Avenue and Shagbark Road.

During the confrontation, the victim, who is five months pregnant, left the residence and got into her car, with the suspect trailing after her, Atkinson alleged.

He said that Delarosa allegedly “shot at his girlfriend’s vehicle as she drove away.”

The woman was not hit and did not require medical treatment.

The gunfire prompted immediate calls to 911, and patrol deputies converged on the location minutes later, at which point they encountered Delarosa’s mother, who provided details about what had just transpired, according to the sergeant.

The convicted felon was taken into custody without incident, and the handgun used in the alleged attack was located and seized, along with spent shell casings, Atkinson said.

Background information on Delarosa’s prior convictions was unavailable.

