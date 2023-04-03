Mother, 56, Stabbed By Son Who Was Arrested

SAN JACINTO (CNS) – A 56-year-old woman was stabbed Sunday by her son, who was later arrested in San Jacinto.

The stabbing happened in the 500 block of Peregrine Lane around 8:50 a.m., according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The son, identified as Charles Diaz, then fled the house on foot, RCSD Sgt. Anthony Pelato said.

Diaz was captured in a nearby neighborhood by deputies, Pelato said.

The mother was transported to a hospital for treatment of her wounds. Her son was booked on a charge of attempted murder, Pelato said.

A motive for the attack was not released by the RCSD.

Anyone with information on the stabbing was asked to call RCSD detectives at 951-791-3400.

