Mother, 56, Stabbed By Son Who Was Arrested

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

SAN JACINTO (CNS) – A 56-year-old woman was stabbed Sunday by her son, who was later arrested in San Jacinto.

The stabbing happened in the 500 block of Peregrine Lane around 8:50 a.m., according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The son, identified as Charles Diaz, then fled the house on foot, RCSD Sgt. Anthony Pelato said.

Diaz was captured in a nearby neighborhood by deputies, Pelato said.

The mother was transported to a hospital for treatment of her wounds. Her son was booked on a charge of attempted murder, Pelato said.

A motive for the attack was not released by the RCSD.

Anyone with information on the stabbing was asked to call RCSD detectives at 951-791-3400.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo