Average Riverside County Gas Price Records Largest Increase Since March 4

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County recorded its largest increase since March 4 Tuesday, rising 2.1 cents to $4.79 after decreasing 1.3 cents over the previous five days.

The average price is 1.3 cents more than one week ago but 3.9 cents less than one month ago and $1.101 lower than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.583 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose one-tenth of a cent for the second consecutive day to $3.507. It has increased 7.2 cents over the past seven days and is 10.8 cents more than one month ago. The average price is 68.2 cents less the one year ago and has dropped $1.509 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

