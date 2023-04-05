CVUSD Reaches Tentative Labor Agreement To Increase Teacher Salaries

After months of back and forth, Coachella Valley Unified School District teachers will receive a 9% salary increase and a one-time payout of $2,500.

“I think as teachers we’re happy to move forward,” said Christopher Smith, a CVUSD teacher and member of the Coachella Valley Teachers’ Association. “I think 9% is a happy-medium after the long negotiations that we’ve been working toward this entire year.”

CVUSD teachers originally requested a 10% increase – a raise they say is needed to recruit, train, and retain highly-qualified teachers and ease the teacher shortage within the district.

“I think that we still may have a hard time recruiting teachers into our school district,” said Smith. “The 9% doesn’t quite put us above Palm Springs. It puts us in contention with neighboring school districts, but we still have yet to see all of our positions be filled.”

CVUSD began the current academic year with 55 vacancies and is still looking to fill about 30 positions. The district had been offering an 8% increase, prompting teachers to protest and participate in a work-to-rule action. During that time, teachers refused to do any work outside of their contractual obligations including offering tutoring sessions, sports, and Saturday school.

“We are ready to really get back to providing all of those extra services for our students,” said Smith. “Our hope now is that we’ll be able to get teachers that are highly qualified to come to our district to teach our wonderful students… to work with our wonderful community and that our students will get the best education they deserve.”

CVTA members will vote on the agreement beginning Thursday, April 6 through Monday, 10. The tentative labor agreement will then go to the school board for approval on Thursday, April 20.