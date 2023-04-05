Felon Charged with Leading Hemet Cops on Chase That Included Police Shooting

BANNING (CNS) – A felon accused of assaulting his girlfriend, then leading Hemet police officers on a pursuit that ended with an officer firing a shot at the suspect pleaded not guilty Wednesday to assault with a deadly weapon and other charges.

Keiron Telefaro Helms, 46, of Hemet, was arrested Friday night following the four-mile chase.

Along with the assault count, Helms is charged with domestic violence, felony evading, possession of controlled substances and a sentence- enhancing great bodily injury allegation.

The defendant was arraigned before Riverside County Superior Court Judge Mark Singerton, who scheduled a felony settlement conference for April 14 at the Banning Justice Center and ordered that Helms be held in lieu of $240,000 bail at the nearby Smith Correctional Facility.

According to the Hemet Police Department, shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, Helms was involved in a physical altercation with his unidentified girlfriend at their residence in the 400 block of North Palm Avenue.

Witnesses called 911, and patrol officers reached the location minutes later, at which point Helms allegedly got into his SUV and sped away, police said.

Officers gave chase, pursuing the defendant westbound to the area of California and Devonshire avenues, on the outskirts of the city, according to the police department.

Helms allegedly drove toward patrol units, prompting an officer to open fire, according to court papers.

“The suspect was not injured and was taken into custody without incident,” according to a police statement.

No officers were injured.

The defendant’s girlfriend was treated at the scene, but police did not specify whether she required hospitalization.

Personnel from the sheriff’s Force Investigation Detail were handling the investigation into the police shooting.

According to court records, Helms has prior convictions for check fraud, possession of controlled substances, burglary and spousal abuse.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.