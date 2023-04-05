Firefighters Extinguish Flames Engulfing Big Rig Near Chiriaco Summit

CHIRIACO SUMMIT (CNS) – Firefighters extinguished flames that engulfed a big rig near Chiriaco Summit Wednesday.

Fire crews responded at around 5 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a vehicle fire about two miles from Summit Road on eastbound Interstate 10, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

One big rig was fully involved with flames, officials said. Firefighters were able to fully contain the fire by around 6:30 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 was fully closed at Summit Road for about an hour to allow for heavy mop-up, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. No injuries were reported.

