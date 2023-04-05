Man Charged with Trying to Kill Mom in Her San Jacinto Home

BANNING (CNS) – A 38-year-old man accused of stabbing his mother during a confrontation in her San Jacinto home was charged Wednesday with attempted murder.

Charles Andrade Diaz of San Jacinto was arrested Sunday after the alleged attack in the 500 block of Peregrine Lane, near Seventh Street.

Along with the attempted murder count, Diaz is charged with a sentence- enhancing allegation of using a deadly weapon — a knife — in the commission of a felony.

The defendant, who is being held on $1 million bail at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, was slated to make his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon at the Banning Justice Center.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, about 8:45 a.m. Sunday, Diaz was involved in an unspecified dispute with his mother, whose name was not released, inside her house.

Sgt. Anthony Pelato alleged that Diaz “stabbed her … and fled on foot.”

Patrol deputies and paramedics were called to the location, providing immediate medical aid to the victim, who was taken to a regional trauma center for treatment, Pelato said.

The woman was recovering from her wounds Wednesday.

Pelato said that deputies quickly located Diaz near the residence, taking him into custody without incident.

According to court records, the defendant has several misdemeanor cases pending adjudication, but no felony convictions in Riverside County.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.