Moreno Valley Parolee Charged with Attempting to Kill Pregnant Girlfriend

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 29-year-old parolee accused of trying to shoot his pregnant girlfriend as she drove away from his family’s Moreno Valley home during a dispute pleaded not guilty Wednesday to attempted murder and other charges.

Angel Jacob Delarosa was arrested Monday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation in the area of Manzanita Avenue and Shagbark Road.

Along with attempted murder, Delarosa is charged with firearm assault, being a convicted felon in possession of a gun, parole violations and a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He was arraigned before Superior Court Judge Sam Shouka, who scheduled a felony settlement conference for April 13 at the Riverside Hall of Justice and ordered the defendant held in lieu of $1 million bail at the nearby Robert Presley Jail.

According to sheriff’s Sgt. Don Atkinson, at about 12:20 a.m. Monday, Delarosa was involved in an unspecified dispute with his girlfriend, identified as a 35-year-old Las Vegas woman with the initials “Y.O.,” while she was visiting his mother’s house.

During the confrontation, the victim, who is five months pregnant, left the residence and got into her car, with Delarosa trailing after her, Atkinson said.

He alleged the defendant “shot at his girlfriend’s vehicle as she drove away.”

Y.O. was not hit and did not require medical treatment.

The gunfire prompted immediate calls to 911, and patrol deputies converged on the location minutes later, at which point they encountered Delarosa’s mother, who provided details about what had just transpired, according to the sergeant.

The convicted felon was taken into custody without incident, and the handgun used in the alleged attack was located and seized, along with spent shell casings, Atkinson said.

According to court records, Delarosa has prior convictions for gun assault, assault resulting in great bodily injury, making criminal threats and domestic abuse.

