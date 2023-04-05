Sheriff’s Estate Auction to Feature Cars, Phones, TVs, Jewelry

PERRIS (CNS) – An auction of automobiles, appliances, jewelry, foreign currency, mobile phones and other items from estates placed under the management of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department will be online Wednesday.

Hesperia-based Bid Fast & Last is coordinating with the sheriff’s Office of the Public Administrator to provide the live internet-based engagement, scheduled to begin at 9 a.m..

Officials said interested bidders will be permitted to view items on the auction block via in-person visits to the sheriff’s Perris warehouse where they’re stored. The preview is slated ahead of the auction at 7:30 a.m. at 800 S. Redlands Ave.

Items up for grabs include sedans, pickups, vans, foreign currency, musical instruments, stamps, flat-screen televisions, gold and diamond rings, high-end pocket and wrist watches, cabinets, lamps, printers and sound systems.

Bidding will be available via http://www.bidfastandlast.com, using the page “Riverside Public Administrator Auction.”

The Office of the Public Administrator assumes control of some estates within the county’s jurisdiction when there are no heirs.

