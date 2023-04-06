City Lands on Favored List for Program to Promote Housing Development

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The city of Riverside is among nearly a dozen jurisdictions throughout California newly added to the state’s “Pro-housing” list, paving the way to the city’s future procurement of grant support to build affordable housing, officials said Thursday.

“This designation recognizes the wise choices Riverside has made in pursuing the creation of housing for our residents,” Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said. “Our leadership in this area puts Riverside at the forefront to continue making progress on this vital issue.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that 11 jurisdictions had been given the “Pro-housing” designation, bringing the statewide total to 22 municipalities and counties. The classification enables designees to apply for “Pro-housing Incentive Program” grants, drawn from the $26 million Building Homes & Trust Fund.

“Pro-housing-designated local governments can also receive priority processing or funding points when applying for Affordable Housing & Sustainable Communities, Infill Infrastructure, Transformative Climate Communities, Solutions for Congested Corridors, Local Partnership Program, and Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program (grants),” according to a city statement.

The disbursals are part of the state’s goal to increase new housing inventories by 2.5 million over the next decade.

“To earn the Pro-housing Designation, cities and counties had to demonstrate they are promoting climate-smart housing development by enacting pro-housing policies, including streamlining multifamily housing developments, up-zoning in places near jobs and transit to reduce emissions, and creating affordable homes in places that exclude households of color and those earning lower incomes,” according to the city.

Riverside has tapped numerous grants in the last several decades to complete affordable housing projects, including the Mission Heritage Plaza downtown and the Entrada Housing Complex at Chicago Avenue and Seventh Street, officials said.

