Jesse Metcalfe and Heather Graham Talk “On a Wing and a Prayer”

“On a Wing and a Prayer” is a biographical survival film about the White family who survived a horrific ordeal when the pilot of a private plane they took died of a heart attack. Dennis Quaid is the patriarch Doug White, Heather Graham is his wife Terri, and Jesse Metcalfe is Kari who helped them land the plane safely.

I spent some time with Graham and Metcalfe to talk about the making of the film.

“On a Wing and a Prayer” is perfect for Easter and you can stream it on Amazon Prime beginning April 7.

See our interview below. For our complete look at “On a Wing and a Prayer,” click here.