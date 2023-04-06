Little Change to Average Riverside County Gas Price

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped one-tenth of a cent Thursday to $4.804 after rising 3.6 cents over the previous two days.

The average price is 2.7 cents more than one week ago but 3.8 cents less than one month ago and $1.051 lower than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.569 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose for the ninth consecutive day, increasing 2.5 cents to $3.553. It has increased 11.8 cents over the past nine days, including 2.1 cents Wednesday.

The national average price is 6.5 cents more than one week ago and 14.8 cents higher than one month ago but 61.1 cents less the one year ago. It has dropped $1.463 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

