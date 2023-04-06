Man Shot Near Bobby Duke Middle School, Prompting Lockdown

COACHELLA (CNS) – A man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Thursday from a shooting near Bobby Duke Middle School, which prompted a brief lockdown.

Deputies responded to the area of Cairo and Date avenues at around 2:50 p.m. Thursday to a report of shots heard in the area, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department public information officer Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez told City News Service.

A lockdown was put in place before deputies arrived.

“When deputies arrived, they found a male adult with a non-life- threatening gunshot wound and (he) was transported to a local hospital,” Brito- Gonzalez told CNS. “(At) around 3:20 p.m. deputies advised it was clear to lift the lockdown, however, it is not confirmed what time the school actually lifted the lockdown.”

No arrests were made and the investigation was ongoing, Brito-Gonzalez said.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.