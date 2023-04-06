Pedestrian Struck, Killed on San Jacinto Street

SAN JACINTO (CNS) – A pedestrian was fatally injured when he attempted to run across a San Jacinto street and was hit by two cars, authorities said Thursday.

The fatality occurred about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Esplanade and San Jacinto avenues, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Patrick Lynch said that the man, whose identity was not immediately released, tried to dash across San Jacinto in traffic and was hit by the two vehicles on the four-lane corridor.

Both drivers immediately stopped and called 911.

Lynch said that patrol deputies and paramedics reached the location within a few minutes, after which the victim was taken to a regional trauma center, where he died Wednesday night.

San Jacinto was completely shut down just north of Esplanade for several hours while a preliminary investigation was conducted, according to the sergeant.

The two motorists, whose identities were not disclosed, were questioned by deputies but not arrested.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff’s San Jacinto station at 951-766-2366.

