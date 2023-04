Reported Missing Man, 75, With Memory Loss in Palm Springs Found

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A missing 75-year-old man who suffers with memory loss was found Thursday.

Michael Sather left his residence Thursday morning to go on a hike behind Vons Rimrock, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Details about how and where Sather was found were not provided.

