Easter Service at 8,516 Feet to be Held at Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Sunday

(CNS) – The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will host an Easter Sunrise Service at 8,516 feet Sunday morning, featuring songs and an inspirational message followed by breakfast and dinner.

The first tram car will go up at 4:45 a.m. Sunday at a reduced tram fare, with the service set to begin at 5:30 a.m., according to a statement from the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. Tickets will be available for purchase 30 minutes before the first tram goes up, starting at $12.95 for children.

Tramway officials said the service will feature songs of faith, hope, and joy by the Perkins Brothers and Pastor Robert Sneed will deliver an inspirational message.

The service will be followed by a breakfast starting at 6:30 a.m. and an Easter Dinner anytime between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. at its Pines Cafe, according to tramway officials. Combination tickets including the breakfast or dinner will also be available.

The tramway’s Peaks Restaurant will serve regular lunch and dinner menus during the tramway’s regular operating hours, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. More information, including the restaurant menus, can be found at pstramway.com.

