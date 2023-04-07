Pair Allegedly Lead Deputies on Multi-City Chase in Stolen Car

(CNS) – Two men suspected of fleeing from Riverside County sheriff’s deputies in a stolen car, leading them on a chase through multiple cities until abandoning the vehicle and attempting to run away, were behind bars Friday.

Dennis Tryone Smith, 23, of Hemet and Tony Lenard Williams, 23, of Detroit were arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Thursday.

Smith was booked on suspicion of felony evading, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, reckless driving and being in possession of burglary tools. He’s being held on $100,000 bail.

Williams was booked for resisting arrest and is being held in on $5,000 bail.

According to sheriff’s Sgt. Ken Hoon, about 3:50 p.m. Thursday, patrol deputies traveling eastbound on Highway 74 near Gilmore Street in Hemet spotted a car confirmed stolen out of the area and signaled the driver, Smith, to stop.

Hoon alleged Smith floored it, and a “vehicle pursuit was initiated that traveled through the cities of Hemet, San Jacinto, Beaumont (and) Banning.”

The suspects ended up stopping in the parking lot of the Morongo Casino on Seminole Drive in Cabazon about 5:30 p.m., jumping out of the car and allegedly running into a business, though Hoon did not specify whether it was the casino.

“After a short foot chase, Smith and Williams were taken into custody,” he said.

No one was injured.

According to the sergeant, along with the stolen vehicle, deputies seized computer equipment taken during a theft.

Background information on the suspects was unavailable.

