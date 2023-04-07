Riverside County Gas Prices Increase Slightly

(CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County increased eight-tenths of a cent Friday to $4.812, one day after dropping one-tenth of a cent.

The average price is 3.7 cents more than one week ago, but 4 cents less than one month ago and $1.028 lower than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.561 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose for the 10th consecutive day, increasing 2.8 cents to $3.581. It has increased 14.6 cents over the past 10 days, including 2.5 cents Thursday.

The national average price is 8 cents more than one week ago and 16.4 cents higher than one month ago, but 57.2 cents less the one year ago. It has dropped $1.435 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

“The weekend announcement of an oil production cut by OPEC countries has not yet affected prices at the pump, but it could do so if oil prices climb much higher,” said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

