Palm Canyon Theatre to Host Open Call Auditions for 2023-2024 Season

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Canyon Theatre announced Monday it will hold an open call next month for performers interested in auditioning for up to nine shows in the theater’s upcoming season.

Auditions for actors of varying experience levels and age will be held May 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Palm Canyon Theatre, 538 North Palm Canyon Drive, according to a statement from the theater. A headshot and a resume should be taken to the auditions.

“Performers are asked to prepare one up-tempo song and one ballad,” Palm Canyon Theatre officials said in a statement. “It is suggested that singers perform with pieces that are appropriate for the shows they are interested in.”

Though a piano accompanist will be available for auditions, performers are encouraged to take their own music on CD or a smarthphone, according to theater officials. Those interested in performing a monologue were asked to keep it under two minutes.

Among the lineup of shows for the season are “Brigadoon” in September; “Steel Magnolias” in October; “Rent” in November; “Elf the Musical” in December; “Sordid Lives” in January 2024; “Something Rotten” in February 2024; “Sweeney Todd” in March 2024; “Boys in the Band” in April 2024; and “The Light in the Piazza.”

More information about auditions and show dates can be found at palmcanyontheatre.net/auditions.

