He’s a rookie, just 10 days out of the police academy. Now, he’s fighting for his life after rushing in to stop the Louisville bank mass shooter

(CNN) — A 26-year-old rookie Louisville police officer — who graduated from the police academy just 11 days ago — was hospitalized after being shot in the head while responding to a mass shooting Monday at a downtown bank that left five people dead and others injured, police said.

Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Nickolas Wilt underwent brain surgery after being struck during a shootout in the bank that left the gunman dead, Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, the interim chief of the police department, said Monday afternoon during a news conference.

Later Monday, officials received “positive news” about Wilt’s recovery, Gwinn-Villaroel said. “Officer Wilt is still in critical condition, but he’s stable. He’s looking better. And so we’re hopeful and we’ll continue to pray,” she told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins during an interview Tuesday on “CNN This Morning.”

Wilt was new to the department, having graduated from the police academy on March 31, the chief said.

“I just swore him in, and his family was there to witness his journey to become a police officer,” Gwinn-Villaroel said.

Wilt was led by a field training officer into the fatal workplace shooting, a law enforcement source describes.

The shooting at Old National Bank broke out just after 8:30 a.m. police said, about 30 minutes before the bank opens to the public.

Officers responded within three minutes of being dispatched and found the gunman was still firing inside the bank, authorities said. The shooter was identified by authorities as Connor Sturgeon, a 25-year-old employee.

Another officer was also injured in the attack and was hospitalized after being hit in the elbow, the chief said.

The five victims, all between the ages of 40 and 64, have been identified as Joshua Barrick, Deana Eckert, Tommy Elliott, Juliana Farmer and James Tutt. The victims included a close friend of Gov. Andy Beshear.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg visited Wilt at the University of Louisville Hospital, telling CNN Wilt “made it through surgery and he’s in serious condition at the hospital right now but he is in great hands.”

Greenberg had handed Wilt his graduation diploma from the police academy, he said.

“I paid a visit to his academy class that was there at the hospital offering to support him, offering the support to he and his family today,” the mayor said.

Wilts’ father died recently of natural causes while he was in the police academy, the source says. And his brother is currently in the police academy.

