Shadow Hills Senior Standout Marjourie Lopez Commits to USC

One local Cross Country and Track and Field standout is looking to continue her academic and athletic career at the next level.

Shadow Hills’ Senior Marjourie Lopez has officially committed to the University of Southern California.

For months, we have been following her exponential growth — only getting better at her craft in nearly every event.

From breaking records in the fall and becoming the first Lady Knight to Medal at the CIF State meet to breaking barriers right now this Spring.

Marjourie just hit a personal record at the Arcadia Invitational, showing she’s more than ready for the big stage.

And the future trojan is a leader on the track and in the classroom, a standard that Coach Richie DeTamble sets for all of his athletes. He’s created and led a dominant Cross Country & Track program at Shadow Hills.

A big congratulations to Marjourie for representing the Coachella Valley!