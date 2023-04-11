Superbloom Storms California

For the first time in four years, California’s getting a glimpse of an explosion of wildflowers, otherwise known as a superbloom.

“We actually do have somewhat like we had in 2019 but in different places out here at the reserve the fiddle neck, this is the year of the fiddle neck.” says Gretchen Winfrey, a park volunteer for Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve.

People from all over California are headed towards the flower fields to see the rare superbloom. The bloom comes as a result of the rainy season we’ve had in the golden state these past few months, and this is just the beginning.

“I know this is just the early stages of the poppies blooming so I want to get it out here now see how it goes and then probably come back in a couple of weeks when they’re at their peak bloom.” says Demeris Morse, a park visitor says.

As of now, visitors can see the superbloom from many different places like Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve or Chino Hills State Park, but places that visitors could once watch the superbloom from like Walker Canyon in Lake Elsinore, will no longer be open for viewing, due to past incidents.

“Well, typically the City of Lake Elsinore welcomes visitors to enjoy our vibrant community and boost our economy. The overwhelming number and unfortunate behavior of our visitors to Walker Canyon in 2019 came at a cost that was way too steep for our residents and our wildlife.” says Natasha Johnson the Mayor of Lake Elsinore.

As of now, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is enforcing a zero tolerance approach for Walker Canyon, which includes finning anyone who approaches the area.

For those interested in viewing the bloom from Walker Canyon, organizers have set up a live stream, which you can find below.

http://www.lake-elsinore.org/Home/Components/News/News/3754/26