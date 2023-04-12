Man Suspected of Burglarizing Mosques in Riverside, Temecula

MURRIETA (CNS) – A 26-year-old man suspected of burglarizing mosques in Riverside and Temecula was out of custody Wednesday on a $10,000 bond.

Mohammed Shehryar of Corona was arrested last week and booked into the Byrd Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree burglary. Shehryar posted bail Sunday and was released from the Murrieta jail.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect forced his way into the Islamic Center of Temecula in the 31000 block of Nicolas Road on March 17 and the Riverside Islamic Center in the 1000 block of West Linden Street on April 6.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Josh Hephner alleged that the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money during the nighttime burglaries. He was identified after sheriff’s investigators developed leads based on security surveillance video from the properties, Hephner said.

Shehryar was taken into custody without incident following a traffic stop on Magnolia Avenue in Corona on Sunday afternoon.

“A search of his vehicle and residence resulted in deputies locating money stolen from the Islamic centers and evidence of the burglaries,” Hephner said.

It was unclear whether the suspect worshiped at either mosque, and further background information was unavailable.

