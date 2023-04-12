‘The Marvels’ teaser trailer brings Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris together

(CNN) — The Marvel-ous misses have hit the mark.

On Tuesday the teaser trailer for “The Marvels” dropped, featuring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel.

The trio star in the film, a spinoff of Larson’s 2019 “Captain Marvel” movie. The tagline for “The Marvels” is “Teaming up changes e̶v̶e̶r̶y̶t̶h̶i̶n̶g̶ everyone.”

It also brings plenty of action, as well as Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury when the three women have to come together to set things straight, much to the delight of Vellani’s character.

“A huge part of why I wanted to play Captain Marvel was because of Ms. Marvel and what that meant,” Larson told Entertainment Weekly about Vellani’s character, who is Muslim and of Pakistani heritage. “To see that character realized by such a brilliant human with so much potential is just a really exciting thing.”

“The Marvels” is in theaters November 10.

