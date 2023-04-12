Thousands of Coachella Festival Campers Expected Thursday

INDIO (CNS) – Thousands of campers are expected to make their way to the Empire Polo Club Thursday in advance of this weekend’s Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, which will be headlined by Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and Blackpink.

Campers will be able to check in as early at 9 a.m. Thursday and must check out by 10 a.m. Monday after the festival concludes, according to festival officials. Road closures will be in effect in Indio from Friday to Monday.

Bad Bunny is set to perform both Fridays of the two-weekend event, April 14 and April 21. Other acts scheduled to perform Fridays include the Chemical Brothers, Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Metro Boomin Pusha T, SG Lewis and Becky G.

Blackpink is the headliner on Saturdays, April 15 and April 22. Other acts scheduled to perform those days are Rosalia, $uicideboy$, Labrinth, Earthgang, boygenius, Yung Lean, 070 Shake and Eric Prydz.

Frank Ocean will close out each weekend on Sundays, April 16 and April 23. Other acts set to perform before him are Bjork, Kali Uchis, Porter Robinson, Dominic Fike, Queens, Willow and Alex G.

Full closures will be in effect from Friday to Monday at the following locations:

— Avenue 49 between Hjorth Street and Monroe Street;

— Avenue 50 between Madison Street and Jackson Street;

— Hjorth Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 50;

— Madison Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 52;

Residents are encouraged to take alternate routes through Washington Street, Jackson Street, Calhoun Street and Golf Center Parkway for north and south travel and through Highway 111, Dr. Carreon Boulevard, Avenue 54, Miles Avenue and Fred Waring Drive for east and west travel.

“Approximately 40,000 guests will be shuttled into and out of the concert venue from various locations throughout the Coachella Valley to help ease traffic conditions,” Indio city officials said in a statement. “Noise from the festival site could begin on each Thursday prior to the festival dates, due to sound checks and on-site camping guests.”

