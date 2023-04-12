Visit Greater Palm Springs Aims to Make Coachella Valley More Autism Accessible

The Coachella Valley is working to become more inclusive for those with autism.

“Autism is a growing diagnosis in the United States and around the world,” said Davis Meyer, Senior Director of Community Engagement for Visit Greater Palm Springs. “We know it’s important for our destination to be open and welcoming to visitors and families that have children who are on the autism spectrum.”

For families with loved ones on the autism spectrum, traveling can be a challenge.

“Things can happen when you’re going out and about,” said Randy Corti, Founder of the Desert Autism Foundation. “Just normal routine things that families or people take completely for granted can put a child that’s on the spectrum just sensory overload and they just have a meltdown.”

Knowing how to assist in this moment can make all the difference for families. The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is part of a growing number of Coachella Valley organizations that are certified autism destinations.

“We have a special program that we’ve been involved with to provide training for our staff on how they can properly accommodate people with autism so that they can also have that best day ever experience,” said Allen Monroe, President and CEO for The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens.

The attraction in Palm Desert also offers tool kits for families that include resources like weighted blankets, noise canceling headphones, and fidget spinners to accommodate a guest with autism. Designated autism-friendly zones are also located throughout the park.

“The Living Desert is energy-packed, sometimes there’s lots of crowds here, and so on our map, we have special areas that are a little more calm so if someone is having sensory overload situation, there’s a place their family can take them to help restore balance to their visit here at the desert,” said Monroe.

Visit Greater Palm Springs became an Autism Certified Center in 2022 and is encouraging other businesses and nonprofits in the valley to join in on serving an important group of travelers.

“Being autism certified and making sure that our staff at hotels and attractions are aware and empathetic to the needs of visitors of the spectrum is really important,” said Meyers.

To become a certified autism center, visit mygreaterps.com or click the link here.