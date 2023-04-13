Woman Suspected of DUI, Headbutting Officer Pleads Not Guilty to Charges

INDIO (CNS) – A 25-year-old woman suspected of driving under the influence and assaulting an officer in Palm Springs pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges Thursday.

Melinda Leigh Haley of Desert Hot Springs was charged with three misdemeanor counts of assault against an officer and one misdemeanor count each of driving under the influence and battery on an officer, according to court records. She pleaded not guilty to all charges Thursday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Officers responded to the 300 block of South Palm Canyon Drive around 4 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a vehicle facing the wrong direction and partially off the roadway, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Police said that Haley was found in the driver’s seat and is suspected of driving the vehicle while intoxicated, according to police. Officers also found that she allegedly had a revoked driver’s license and was on probation for DUI.

“During the arrest, Haley headbutted an officer and attempted to kick out the windows of the police cruiser,” Palm Springs police alleged in a statement. “Haley subsequently spat on several officers that attempted to restrain her and later spat on EMS staff that tried to evaluate her for injuries.”

According to court papers, she allegedly headbutted Officer Aguilar’s face and tried to kick Officer Diaz, whom she also spat on along with Officer Morneau.

Haley was taken into custody and booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, where she remains held on $7,500 bail.

“It’s beyond frustrating to see a repeat DUI offender continue to put innocent lives in danger,” Chief Andy Mills said in a statement. “The fact that this suspect also chose to assault the officers attempting to make the arrest only compounds the gravity of their actions.”

According to court records, Haley has no prior convictions in Riverside County.

