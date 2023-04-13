Firebirds Fans #FiredUp for Playoffs with Two Games Left in Regular Season

It’s tight at the top of the Pacific Division in the American Hockey League. As of now, one point separates the Calgary Wranglers and our Coachella Valley Firebirds with two games left in the regular season. However, no matter where the Firebirds end up, fans say their historic inaugural season has been one of a kind and they can’t wait for what’s ahead.

Our Tali Letoi caught up with some fans at the last home game of the regular season who say they’re still fired up with playoffs right around the corner.