Future USC Trojan Marjourie Lopez Ready to Compete at Next Level

Shadow Hills High School is home to one decorated runner by the name of Marjourie Lopez. Two years ago, Marjourie started taking running seriously under Coach Richie Detamble and now she’s committed to taking her talents to the next level.

After graduation, she’ll be suiting up for the Track and Field team at the University of Southern California. It’s also the same place that Olympian Allyson Felix once dug her spikes into and catapulted to the world’s biggest stage. The home of USC track and field was recently renamed in Felix’s honor, as she is one of the most decorated track and field athletes in Olympic history.

And Allyson Felix Field is where Marjourie will be calling home in a few months.

From breaking local school records to landing an NCAA D1 offer, Coach Richie DeTamble says it’s nothing short of amazing. But Coach DeTamble also says it’s a direct result of her dedication to herself and those around her.

“Everything that you ask every athlete to do, they’re not going to do it. So it comes down to a very special athlete who is going to dedicate themselves you know sacrifice make all the small little details. You have to put it all together to get to this kind of level and she’s done it.”