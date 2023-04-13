Man Wanted After Firing Gun in Lake Mathews Home, Injuring Dog

LAKE MATHEWS (CNS) – Authorities Thursday were searching for a 22-year- old man suspected of shooting through a wall at his family’s Lake Mathews home, wounding a dog.

Christian Stuart allegedly opened fire at the residence in the 12000 block of Wildflower Lane, near Orangehaven Lane, about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Capt. Kevin Lamb said that patrol deputies were called to the house to investigate reports of shots fired and encountered Stuart’s mother, whose identity was not disclosed, reporting that her son “had fired several shots into a wall inside the residence.”

“Deputies learned that the family dog had been grazed by a bullet during the shooting,” Lamb said. “The dog was taken for medical treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Deputies were informed that Stuart had fled the house immediately after firing the gun, prompting them to search the area with the aid of a sheriff’s helicopter crew, according to the captain. But the search was unsuccessful.

A motive for the shooting was not disclosed.

Lamb said the young man was armed when he fled the residence.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff’s Lake Mathews station at 951-272-5600.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.