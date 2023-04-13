Sunnylands Recruiting New Class of Guides for the 2023-24 Season

Guides at Sunnylands are actually college students who are participating in an internship program – earning money and, and in some cases college credit, while enhancing their workplace and professional development skills, according to the press release.

The new class of interns will begin instruction in late July and will serve as Sunnylands guides from September through early June 2024. Students will have the opportunity to stay for a maximum of three seasons, receiving advanced skill-building programs each year.

The Sunnylands tour guide internship program offers competitive pay and internship credit opportunities from participating colleges, universities, and majors. It is also designed to help students prepare for their future careers through professional development workshops, individual assessments, and the exploration of “soft skills” to develop strengths as a team member and future leader.

A full description of the Sunnylands guide program, eligibility requirements, and links to an application can be found here: https://sunnylands.org/guide-program/