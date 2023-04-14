Coachella Festival Gets Underway, Bad Bunny to Headline Friday evening

INDIO (CNS) – Bad Bunny will headline the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, which got underway Friday, with a late-night performance as Blackpink and Frank Ocean prepare to headline Saturday and Sunday.

Performances began at noon Friday on two of seven stages — Coachella Stage, Outdoor Theatre, Sonora, Gobi, Mojave, Sahara and Yuma, according to festival officials. Juliet Mendoza and Jim Smith kicked off the festival with performances at Sonora and Yuma.

Performances on Sonora following Jim Smith include The Murder Capital, Lava La Rue, DannyLux and others on Sonora while performances on Yuma following Juliet Mendoza consist of Chris Stussy, Oliver Koletzki, Maceo Plex and others.

Bad Bunny will finish off the night at the Coachella Stage at 11:25 p.m. Friday, following performances from Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Becky G, Pusha T, Doechii, and Record Safari. Other acts scheduled to perform Fridays include the Chemical Brothers, Metro Boomin, SG Lewis, YUNGBLUD, Malaa, Dombresky and Blondie among others.

Blackpink will headline Saturday at 9 p.m. following performances from Rosalia, Charli XCX, 070 Shake, Marc Rebillet and Brn Luxxry. Other acts scheduled to perform Saturday are $uicideboy$, Labrinth, Earthgang, boygenius, Yung Lean and Umi, among others.

Frank Ocean will close out Sunday at 10 p.m. following performances from Bjork, Kali Uchis, Porter Robinson, GloRilla and Los Fabulosos Cadillacs. Other acts set to perform that day are Dominic Fike, Queens, Willow and Alex G, among others.

Attendees can begin personalizing their schedule for the weekend through the Coachella App with their favorite artists to prepare for Friday and the rest of the weekend.

