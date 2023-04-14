Two Killed, One Injured in Fiery Crash in Mecca

MECCA (CNS)- Two people were killed and another was hospitalized with severe injuries in a fiery rollover collision between a semi-truck and two sedans in an unincorporated area of Mecca, authorities said Friday.

California Highway Patrol officers were called at 11:52 p.m. Thursday to Highway 86 and Avenue 66 where they found the victims, according to the Riverside County Fire Authority.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were examined at the scene but declined treatment.

The CHP is in charge of the investigation of the collision.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.